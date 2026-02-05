Anthropic Unveils Latest AI Model As OpenAI Rivalry Intensifies

Anthropic on Thursday released its latest high-performing artificial intelligence model, escalating its challenge to OpenAI and Google in the intensifying AI race.

Founded by former OpenAI staffers in 2021, Anthropic has gained significant momentum in recent months with a series of product releases that have impressed Silicon Valley -- and rattled Wall Street.

Releases including an AI automation tool and a legal field product contributed this week to a broad selloff in software stocks, as they exacerbated concerns that AI models can replace the utility of stand-alone business apps and platforms.

While its archrival OpenAI targets consumers directly with the hugely popular ChatGPT, Anthropic appeals to computer coders and enterprises seeking AI products that prioritize data security and predictability alongside raw performance.

Anthropic says its latest model, Claude Opus 4.6, represents a fundamental shift in how AI handles complex workplace tasks.

Introducing Claude Opus 4.6. Our smartest model got an upgrade.



Opus 4.6 plans more carefully, sustains agentic tasks for longer, operates reliably in massive codebases, and catches its own mistakes.



It's also our first Opus-class model with 1M token context in beta. pic.twitter.com/L1iQyRgT9x — Claude (@claudeai) February 5, 2026

The company highlighted use cases including financial modeling that synthesizes complicated regulatory filings and market data, plus document and presentation outputs that require minimal refinement.

"Claude Opus 4.6 gets much closer to production-ready quality on the first try than what we've seen with any model," Anthropic said, adding that deliverables will require "less back-and-forth" to finalize.

The launch caps a productive stretch of more than 30 product releases in recent months. In November, Claude Code -- a highly regarded coding tool -- surpassed $1 billion in revenue just six months after its public launch.

However, that revenue comes with massive computing costs. Like OpenAI, Anthropic remains far from profitability.

The rivalry between the two companies extends beyond technical features.

Anthropic has publicly committed to keeping its Claude chatbot ad-free, calling advertisements "incongruous" with the personal nature of user conversations.

This was in veiled contrast to OpenAI's decision to introduce ads to the non-premium portion of its roughly 800 million ChatGPT users, a move that critics say will create distrust for the technology.

Anthropic relies instead on enterprise deals and paid subscriptions for revenue, a distinction it's highlighting in its first Super Bowl ad campaign airing this weekend.

According to US media reports, Anthropic is planning a tender offer for its staff that would value the company at approximately $350 billion -- staggering growth for a four-year-old company but below OpenAI's reported target valuation of $800 billion in its next fundraising round.

Both companies are widely rumored to be preparing for IPOs in the near future.

