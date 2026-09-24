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"Will Slow Down As Much As Necessary", Says Anthropic CEO Amid Safety Concerns

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei pledged Wednesday to slow down where needed to ensure the safety of new AI technology releases, as he addressed the UN Security Council.

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"Will Slow Down As Much As Necessary", Says Anthropic CEO Amid Safety Concerns

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei pledged Wednesday to slow down where needed to ensure the safety of new AI technology releases, as he addressed the UN Security Council.

"We will slow down as much as necessary in order to make sure that every successive AI technology that we release is actually safe," he told the United Nations via a video address.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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