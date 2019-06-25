Ann Sarnoff Appointed CEO Of Warner Bros

Warner Bros former Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara resigned from one of Hollywood's most powerful studios in March.

World | | Updated: June 25, 2019 01:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ann Sarnoff Appointed CEO Of Warner Bros

Ann Sarnoff is currently the President of BBC Studios Americas.


WarnerMedia, part of AT&T Inc, said on Monday the company has appointed Ann Sarnoff as the chief executive officer of Warner Bros.

Sarnoff is currently the President of BBC Studios Americas.

AT&T, the second largest U.S. wireless carrier, bought WarnerBros as part of its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner last year.

Warner Bros former Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara resigned from one of Hollywood's most powerful studios in March following a report that he improperly helped an actress obtain roles at the studio.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Warner BrosAnn Sarnoff

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus TVMi CC9Budget 2019Tax Calculator

................................ Advertisement ................................