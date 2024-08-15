Angry Passenger In US Throws Computer At Airline Staff, Calls Them 'Stupid'

Following the chaotic outburst, the passenger fled the airport.

A shocking incident unfolded at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport last month when a furious passenger hurled a computer monitor at Frontier Airlines staff after missing her flight. The woman's meltdown, captured in a video, showed her climbing over the baggage counter, grabbing and screaming at employees.

After being pushed back, she retaliates by throwing a computer monitor at the staff, striking one in the stomach. She then slams down another computer and continues her rampage, shouting "Stupid!" at the employees. According to police, the unidentified 31-year-old woman also threw a cell phone, hitting a 40-year-old victim, and struck a 24-year-old woman in the leg. Following the chaotic outburst, the passenger fled the airport.

A fellow traveller captured the shocking incident on camera and shared it on TikTok on July 30, revealing that the woman's outburst was triggered after she missed her flight. Following the chaotic scene, the Chicago Police Department arrived at the airport, and the woman's passport was confiscated, according to the user's account. Although TikTok removed the original video due to its violent and graphic nature, it had already been shared on other social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Angry passenger hurls computer monitor at airline staff in O'Hare



A woman shocked onlookers as she leaped over a check-in counter and hurled a computer monitor at Frontier Airlines staff at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/bOYrxHDeF1 — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) August 14, 2024

There has been a significant rise in reports of unruly passenger behaviour and meltdowns on flights and in airports in recent years. Airlines, airports, and aviation authorities have been working to address this issue through enhanced security measures, improved passenger communication, and increased support for staff dealing with difficult situations.

Last year, a video surfaced showing an airline passenger's epic meltdown aboard a Frontier Airlines flight bound from Houston to Denver. The shocking footage showed a woman crying, screaming, and arguing with the in-flight crew and passengers as they tried to restrain her.