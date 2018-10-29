Angela Merkel To Give Up CDU Chair After 18 Years, Says Party Source

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand again as leader of her centre-right CDU, a party source told AFP Monday, making way after 18 years for a successor following a series of regional vote defeats.
"She will not stand again for the chairmanship of her party," said the source within the Christian Democratic Union, a day after voters in the Hesse state punished her party in a regional poll.
