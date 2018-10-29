Angela Merkel To Give Up CDU Chair After 18 Years, Says Party Source

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand again for the chairmanship of her party Christian Democratic Union, said the source.

World | | Updated: October 29, 2018 15:11 IST
Angela Merkel has been Christian Democratic Union chairwoman since 2000. (File)

Berlin: 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand again as leader of her centre-right CDU, a party source told AFP Monday, making way after 18 years for a successor following a series of regional vote defeats.

"She will not stand again for the chairmanship of her party," said the source within the Christian Democratic Union, a day after voters in the Hesse state punished her party in a regional poll.



