"I'm Andy Byron Who...": Astronomer CEO's Namesake's Post Goes Viral After Coldplay Saga

A man who shares the same name as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has found himself at the centre of unexpected social media attention after users mistakenly flooded his LinkedIn profile. The confusion arose when a video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, sharing an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert went viral.



In a post addressing the confusion, Andy Byron, a video designer at Stylo Motion Design, clarified, “No, this isn't me. I wouldn't be caught dead at a Coldplay concert.”



He has also updated his LinkedIn bio to read, “NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG!!”



Continuing in the same humorous tone, Byron added: “I'm the Andy Byron who makes videos for big screens, not the one who gets caught on them. If you want to make video content that goes viral for the right reasons, let's connect.”



The post concluded with a face with tears of joy emoji.



The statement comes in the wake of a viral video clip from Coldplay's July 16 concert in Boston, where frontman Chris Martin made a quip about a couple caught on the venue's “kissing cam.”



The pair, later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, appeared to react awkwardly when the camera zoomed in on them, shifting away and attempting to conceal their faces.



Martin, unaware of the identities of the couple, remarked, “Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”



The comment, though light-hearted, sparked an avalanche of speculation across social media platforms.



Further complicating matters, a letter, reportedly shared by the actual Astronomer CEO, has begun circulating online. In the letter, Andy Byron appears to acknowledge his misstep, referencing the incident at the concert.



“I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused. What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage,” the letter reads.



It continues, “I want to sincerely apologise to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.”



Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, resides in New York. The letter further states, “This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps.”

Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a Cincinnati-based tech firm. His wife Megan, an educator at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts, lives in New York with their two children. Amid the ongoing controversy, as per reports, she appears to have dropped the ‘Byron' surname on social media.