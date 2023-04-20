Andrew Tate Posts Picture Sitting In 'Cold Sauna', Internet Mocks Him

Andrew Tate's post has amassed over six million views and 1.5 lakh likes on Twitter.

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently under house arrest in Romania for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape", was recently mocked online for sitting in 'cold sauna', as per a report in Independent.

Mr Tate took to Twitter to share a picture of himself in a sauna and appeared to be sweating. Some sauna specialists noted that the thermostat appeared to be set at 50 degree celsius, suggesting the sauna was actually cold.

As per the outlet, saunas typically range in temperature from 80 to 100 degree celsius in the UK and in Finland, temperatures can occasionally reach 110 degree celsius.

Several people on the internet also made fun of the kickboxer-turned-influencer for sitting on the bottom bench in the sauna, which they jokingly said was set aside for children.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over six million views and 1.5 lakh likes on the microblogging platform.

"Come on guys, perfectly fine to go sit on the lower bench, if you can't take the heat. Finnish sauna is not a macho thing," said a user.

A second user commented, "The thermometer on the wall shows that your sauna is about 50 degrees. You are sitting in a cold sauna, on the bottom bench reserved for children."

"I called it Heated-Zen Vibe, G," added a person.

"This picture is so funny for no reason," said a user.

"50 degrees Celsius and sitting on the lower seat like i used to do when i was five," said another person.