Andrew Tate, Brother Tristan Banned From Leaving Romania Amid Human Trafficking Trial: Court

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have to remain within Romania while awaiting trial over human trafficking and rape charges, a Bucharest court ruled on Tuesday.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal overturned a previous decision from July 5 that eased travel restrictions on the former professional kickboxer, allowing him and his brother to travel within the European Union.

The final ruling came following an appeal lodged by prosecutors.

The court "dismisses as unfounded the request of the defendants to replace the obligation not to leave the territory of Romania with an obligation not to leave the territorial limit of the European Union", according to the decision delivered on Tuesday.

While awaiting trial over human trafficking and rape charges, the Tate brothers are under judicial supervision in Romania, which is reviewed every 60 days.

Their lawyer Eugen Vidineac announced in a press statement Andrew and Tristan "will fully comply" with the court ruling.

US-born Briton Tate and his brother Tristan, who say they are innocent, are accused of having formed an organised criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and in Britain.

Prosecutors allege that 37-year-old Tate, his brother and two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims.

A trial date has not yet been set.

The Tates also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion last week.

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world's best-known influencers.

Andrew Tate made a brief appearance last weekend on a stage of a seaside festival in Romania, as a guest of the US rapper French Montana.