Andrew Tate Bids For UK PM To "Fix Mess", Elon Musk Supports

Tesla chief Elon Musk has come out in support of British-American influencer Andrew Tate after he launched his party 'BRUV' (Britain Restoring Underlying Values) and claims to "fix the mess" if voted as UK Prime Minister. A video clip on X (formerly Twitter), shows Tate denouncing the "generational failure" of UK politics. In the video, he calls out the political establishments and says, "You are corrupt and you have failed people generationally."

"It is absolutely disgusting what has happened to that country ... I can't seem to find faith in any other political party which is truly interested in doing what is required. Therefore, I will do it myself," he said.

Tate also called out to people mocking his decision to fight for PM. "I will leave a legacy of flawless governance," he said.

Explaining why he "cannot fail", Tate said, "My success, even if I do not become Prime Minister, will force the parties of the UK to address the issues they don't want to address. They will be forced to discuss my point of view. They will be forced to discuss the momentum that my party has managed to gather based purely on a message of competence and nationalistic policies. They will be forced to discuss things that they have been trying to ignore for generations."

To this, Elon Musk gave a four-word reply: "He's not wrong."

On Tuesday, BRUV's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) was unexpectedly suspended. Tate was quick to take it to social media, tagging Musk and asking why the account was suspended. "The account was new and gaining incredible traction. It broke zero rules or guidelines." He asked if it was a "mistake"?

The account was soon restored. Tate thanked "bruv", also a term for brother, Musk and wrote, "Onwards with the mission."

Earlier this week, Tate referred to himself as the "unofficial Prime Minister of The United Kingdom" in a post and voiced support for "Greenland's annexation into the American empire." He thinks Danish fighting America is "insanity".

Greenland can be used for "something cool. Nobody even goes there," he added.

In another post, he reiterated that Greenland belongs to America.