Andrew Tate's 'BRUV' Party Suspended And Restored On X, Elon Musk Responds

Andrew Tate's political party, BRUV, faced a sudden suspension on Elon Musk's X platform after announcing his candidacy for prime minister.

Andrew Tate's 'BRUV' Party Suspended And Restored On X, Elon Musk Responds
The handle was restored after Andrew Tate publicly thanked Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's X platform recently caused problems for Andrew Tate. Shortly after he announced his intention to run for prime minister and established his political party, Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV), the party's official handle was unexpectedly and mysteriously suspended. In a post on X, Tate posted the party's charter, highlighting his accountability and threatening to step down if he didn't perform his promises.

In a post after the ban, the former kickboxer tagged Elon Musk and asked the billionaire why the account had been deactivated.After a short period, the political party's handle @votebruv was restored, prompting Tate to thank Musk publicly. In his reaction, Tate reiterated his mission to "bring greatness back to Britain."

"We are back. Join us @votebruv. We're taking Britain back to greatness. The revolution will be televised," he wrote. He thanked Musk, calling him a "bro" and using the term "bruv" in his message. Replying to that, Elon Musk wrote, "Not sure why it was suspended, but it seems to be fixed now."

Describing the political campaign, the official website of the political party Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV) mentioned the motive as "This is a war to reclaim Britain. No excuses, no compromises, no second chances. We will defend our borders, crush crime, purge corruption, and restore pride to a nation under siege."

"Britain will rise again-stronger, unyielding, and unapologetic. If you want safety, power, and freedom, join the fight. The time for talk is over. It's action or nothing."

Andrew Tate, Elon Musk, X Platform, BRUV, Political Party, Britain Restoring Underlying Values, Suspension
