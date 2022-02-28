Amid Ukraine War, Russian Tycoon Says Time To End 'State Capitalism'

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska said it is necessary to change the economic policy.

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska said Monday it was time to end "all this state capitalism" and change policies as the country's economy reeled from the effects of Western sanctions over Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

"It is necessary to change the economic policy, it is necessary to end all this state capitalism," Deripaska said on messaging app Telegram, demanding "explanations" from officials on what was going to happen to the economy in the next three months.

"If this is a real crisis then we need real crisis managers and not fantasists with a bunch of silly presentations," said the 54-year-old.

"Unlike in 2014, it will not be possible to sit this out now," Deripaska said, referring to Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and the subsequent introduction of Western sanctions.

As Western governments tighten their squeeze on Russia's economy following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, capitals also have their sights on Moscow's wealthy elite and its assets abroad, seen by experts as a way of sapping President Vladimir Putin's power.

