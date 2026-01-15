Amid Trump Threats, Greenland Says More NATO Troops "In Coming Days"

More NATO troops are heading to Greenland, the Arctic island's deputy prime minister said on Wednesday, after a White House meeting between US, Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

"Soldiers of NATO are expected to be more present in Greenland from today and in the coming days. It is expected that there will be more military flights and ships," Mute Egede told a news conference, adding they would be "training".

France, Germany and Nordic countries said earlier they would be taking part in a European military mission to the autonomous Danish territory, which is coveted by US President Donald Trump.

