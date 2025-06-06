Amid Clash With Trump, Musk Floats Idea Of Creating A New Political Party

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Elon Musk launched a viral poll asking followers if a new political party is needed in the US, with 81% voting 'yes.' This follows a feud with Trump, who expressed disappointment in Musk over policy disagreements. Reactions were mixed on social media.

Billionaire Elon Musk, in a continued attack on US President Donald Trump and his administration launched a poll on Thursday, asking more than 200 million followers whether it was time to create a new political party in America that “actually represents the 80% in the middle.”

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The post went viral and garnered 4,143,244 votes, with 81 per cent voting ‘yes', ironically.

Adding to it, Musk answered a prominent conservative who said Republicans would have to choose between the two men, saying “Oh and some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years…”

The feud between the two started when Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he was "disappointed in Elon" for coming against his "Big Beautiful Bill." He said that Musk is only looking out for himself and “went CRAZY” because the bill slashes electric vehicle credits and he misses the access to the Oval Office.

Users on X responded to the posts with mixed reactions.

One of them said, “Yes, 100%! Absolutely. We also need ranked choice so that people aren't afraid of helping the party they hate the most”, while another said, “June 5th, 2025 -- Start of the Second American Revolution!” However, some accused Musk of not being “MAGA” enough and said, “The MAGA party. We need you and Trump to talk privately and resolve this. Come to a happy medium. So disappointing?!” Another user said, “If you cut government spending the debt will spike higher. If you don't cut gov spending the debt will spike higher. We've crossed the tipping point a long time ago. A new political party isn't going to change anything”, said a user.

Musk had claimed earlier in a post on X that Trump would not have won the election without him. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” he wrote, and then added, “Such ingratitude”.

Trump also acknowledged his rift with Musk for the first time saying, “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters in an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot.”

