Americans Must Oppose 'Political Violence': Joe Biden

Biden urged Americans to stand against "political violence" in the United States.

Americans must unite in opposition to "political violence and voter intimidation," President Joe Biden said Wednesday as he warned of a rise in Republican extremism ahead of next week's midterm elections.

"We must with an overwhelming voice stand against political violence and voter intimidation, period," Biden said in a televised speech in which he addressed an "alarming rise" in public figures condoning such acts.

"We have to face this problem, we can't turn away from it," he said. "We can't pretend it's just going to solve itself."

