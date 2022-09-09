American Man Wins $1 Million Lottery After Trying To Claim A $600 Prize

Jose Flores Velasquez took his ticket to a Virginia Lottery office expecting to claim a $600 prize.

When a Virginia man went to the state lottery office to claim a $600 prize, he was surprised to learn that his ticket was actually worth $1 million.

Jose Flores Velasquez of Annandale told Virginia Lottery officials that he purchased a '20X the Money scratch-off ticket' at the Annandale Safeway while shopping for a soda drink.

The Virginia Lottery will award the supermarket store a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Mr Velasquez claimed he believed the winning ticket was worth $600, so he went to the Virginia Lottery's Woodbridge customer care office to collect his meager award.

The gamer claimed when centre staff members examined his ticket and informed him that it was a $1 million winner, he was shocked.

Mr Velasquez took home the second-largest prize in the latest version of the scratch-off game.

He chose the one-time lumpsum cash prize of $759,878 over the 30-year prize of $1 million.

Mr Velasquez intends to use his winnings to support his family and, possibly, to start his own business.

As a result of multiple reports of winning prizes, Americans are flocking in good numbers to gas stations and convenience stores to buy a ticket.

On August 7, after entering the 'Lucky For Life' draw every day for several months with the same numbers, a Michigan man won the prize of $25,000 per year for life from the Michigan Lottery.

Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, purchased the "Lucky For Life' ticket from a gas station, and it carried a very well-known set of numbers.

Mr Snyder went to lottery headquarters to collect his substantial award. Instead of receiving annuity payments of $25,000 for 20 years (or for the rest of his life), he opted to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payout of $390,000. He intends to purchase a house with his profits.