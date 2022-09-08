US Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life From 'Lucky For Life' Lottery

US man who played Michigan Lottery's Lucky For Life game and won $25k a year for life saw quick financial success thanks to a unique set of numbers.

US Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life From 'Lucky For Life' Lottery

Scott Snyder bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station.

After entering the 'Lucky For Life' draw every day for several months with the same numbers, a Michigan man won the prize of $25,000 per year for life from the Michigan Lottery.

Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, purchased the 'Lucky For Life' ticket from a gas station, and carried a very well-known set of numbers, he told Michigan Lottery authorities.

Mr Snyder informed Michigan Lottery authorities that the ticket had a sequence of numbers that were remarkably familiar to him.

Mr Snyder's winning numbers on August 7 were 07-12-31-37-44, which matched up to the five white balls.

"I started playing this special set of numbers in February, and I have played them every day since. I was checking some tickets at the store and got a message to visit a lottery office when I scanned one of them. I scanned it again and got the same message, so I told the clerk I must have won big," said Snyder.

"The clerk told me they had recently sold a $25,000 a year for life prize, and he printed off the winning numbers so that I could check my ticket. When I realised that I was the big winner, I tried not to get too excited at first because it didn't seem real. I'm still having a hard time believing this is real!" he added.

Mr Snyder went to lottery headquarters to collect his substantial award. Instead of receiving annuity payments of $25,000 for 20 years (or for the rest of his life), he opted to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payout of $390,000. He intends to purchase a house with his profits.

.