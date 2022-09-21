American Airlines To Launch Premium Suites With Privacy Doors In 2024

Premium seating in Americans long-haul fleet will grow more than 45 percent by 2026.

The major US airline carrier, American Airlines, added more suites to some of its most distant flights in an effort to attract wealthier travelers. This decision comes after the COVID-19 situation has improved across the globe and the airline sector has started to meet the business travel demands. Beginning in 2024, American Airlines will introduce new suites with lie-flat seats and a sliding door for privacy.

And with the introduction of these deluxe suites, American Airlines's Flagship First class, its top-tier service on many international and other lengthy flights, will come to an end.

The project is the airline's latest attempt to increase the number of seats for passengers who are willing to pay more for greater comfort on board.

Major US airline CEOs recently said that leisure passengers are purchasing more premium tickets at a higher price.

According to the statement released by the airline, "We believe our Flagship Suite product provides customers with what they desire most on a long-haul flight: privacy doors, lie-flat seating, direct aisle access, and more personal space."

Beginning in 2024, every Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 delivery will contain a set of Flagship Suite seats with privacy doors.

"With the introduction of new interiors on its long-haul aircraft, premium seating on American's long-haul fleet will grow by more than 45 percent by 2026. American's Boeing 787-9 aircraft will have 51 Flagship Suite seats and 32 Premium Economy seats, and the airline's Airbus A321XLR aircraft will feature 20 Flagship Suite seats and 12 Premium Economy seats," the airline said in a statement.

Photo Credit: Customers will have a really luxurious experience, starting with the intelligently updated lounges and beautiful interiors.

American Airlines announced that it will continue to offer Flagship Business on its current fleet of Boeing 777-200, Boeing 787-8, and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

American Airlines has not revealed how much the company will shell out for the cabin upgrade.

For years, airlines have been reducing the size of first-class cabins or eliminating them altogether to make room for redesigned business-class seats and premium economy sections.