US Spent $800 Million In THAAD Missiles In 12 Days To Shield Israel From Iran

The United States used up a total of 15 to 20 per cent of the country's advanced anti-missile system or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) to bolster the defence against Iran's aerial strikes during the 12-day conflict in which Israel and the US struck nuclear facilities.

According to Military Watch Magazine, an estimate of 60-80 interceptors were utilised during the conflict. A single launch of a THAAD interceptor costs between $12-15 million, so the entire cost of these interceptors sits between $810 million to $1.215 billion. This figure dwarfs the cost of Iran's missile barrages. This asymmetric cost of defence versus offence is not sustainable in the long term or multi-front conflicts.

Per the Wall Street Journal, the US had restocked the THAAD system set up in Israel in 2024.

Iran had launched a barrage of missiles on cities across Israel in response to attacks on its nuclear and military facilities. They included models such as Ghadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, and the Fattah-1 hypersonic missile, which is hard to intercept as it travels at up to Mach 15.

The THAAD deployment to Israel came with challenges as supporting allies in conflict zones would mean using resources that could affect military readiness and future deployment.

The THAAD system was designed to counter the expanding missile capabilities of nations like North Korea and Iran as they were pursuing medium and intermediate range ballistic missiles capable of delivering conventional or nuclear warheads.

Moreover, the United States produces only about 50-60 THAAD interceptors annually, which means it could take years to replenish what it just expended in 11 days.

The war between Israel and Iran came to an end after US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that a "complete and total ceasefire" had been reached by both the parties. In the end, the US-Israel campaign has managed to contain, not defeat, Iran. Nuclear sites were hit. Military leadership was shaken. But Iran's regime, and its nuclear ambition, remain intact.

