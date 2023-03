Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it is laying off 9,000 more employees in the next few weeks, mostly in AWS, advertising and Twitch.

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, following the first mass layoff in the fall, which eliminated more than 11,000 jobs.

