Amazon Takes Creative Control Of James Bond Franchise: Statement

Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the James Bond franchise following a landmark joint venture agreement with longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the parties announced Thursday.

The deal is a landmark shift in the governance of one of cinema's most valuable properties.
Los Angeles:

The deal is a landmark shift in the governance of one of cinema's most valuable properties, though Wilson and Broccoli's company will remain co-owners of the franchise through the new venture, a statement said.

