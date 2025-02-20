Amazon Takes Creative Control Of James Bond Franchise: Statement

Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the James Bond franchise following a landmark joint venture agreement with longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the parties announced Thursday.

The deal is a landmark shift in the governance of one of cinema's most valuable properties, though Wilson and Broccoli's company will remain co-owners of the franchise through the new venture, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)