Amazon Outage Leaves Smart Mattress Cover Users in US Sweating

Several people in the US were left sweating overnight as their smart mattress covers became overheated and stuck in awkward positions after the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage on Monday caused devices to go offline.

Eight sleep's Pod mattress covers use AWS to manage temperature, track biometric data and manoeuvre the position of the mattresses. The outage meant the mattress covers were stuck at whichever setting they were last on. "The AWS outage has impacted some of our users since last night, disrupting their sleep. That is not the experience we want to provide and I want to apologise for it," Eight Sleep CEO Matteo Franceschetti wrote on X.

"We are taking two main actions: 1) We are restoring all the features as AWS comes back. All devices are currently working, with some experiencing data processing delays. 2) We are currently outage-proofing your Pod experience and we will be working tonight-24/7 until that is done," Franceschetti said

The mattresses are priced upwards of $2,000 on the company's website.

Popular internet services ranging from streaming platforms to messaging services to banking were offline for hours due to an outage in Amazon's crucial cloud network, illustrating the extent to which internet life depends on the tech titan. The disruption affected streaming platforms, including Amazon's Prime Video service and Disney+, as well as Perplexity AI, the Fortnite game, Airbnb, Snapchat and Duolingo.