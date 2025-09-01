91-Year-Old Serial Killer, Jailed For 4 Murders, Boasts Of Killing 26 Girls

The "Alphabet Killer" has boasted of murdering 26 women, far more than the four killings for which he was convicted, and keeping a "greatest hits" list of his victims, a fellow inmate has revealed.

Joseph Naso, now 91 and serving time in California, earned his infamous nickname for killing women whose first and last names started with the same letters.

He was convicted in 2013 of murdering Roxene Roggasch, 18, near Fairfax in 1977; Carmen Colon, 22, in Port Costa in 1978; Pamela Parsons, 38, in Yuba County in 1993; and Tracy Tafoya, 31, in Yuba County in 1994.

Naso has been imprisoned since killing his girlfriend in 1988.

Now, fellow inmate Bill Noguera told ABC News that Naso bragged about his crimes over more than a decade, including details of some of the most notorious killings.

Naso reportedly got furious when one of the murders on his list was wrongly attributed to fellow San Quentin inmate Rodney Alcala, known as "The Dating Game Killer." Noguera said the mix-up angered Naso because Alcala was also identified in media reports as a "professional" photographer.

"That really bothered him. So he often talked about how 'they got him for one of mine,'" Noguera told Vanity Fair.

According to Noguera, Naso referred to 10 of his victims as his "greatest hits." Among them was Pamela Lambson, 19, whom Naso lured by pretending to be the official photographer for the Oakland A's. Naso, a former Little League coach and school photographer, raped and murdered Lambson, then posed her dead body against a tree in late 1977.

"She just drove me crazy about being an entertainer, and these photographs were because she was going to be a star, and she was dating one of the players from the A's," Noguera quoted Naso. "So I posed her, now she's getting all the entertainment and all the exposure she needs."

Naso reportedly photographed at least six of his victims staged as if dead before killing them. He also admitted to hunting for victims while listening to The Doors' 'Riders on the Storm' song, captivated by the line, "There's a killer on the road/His brain is squirming like a toad."

A new documentary, 'Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer', featuring interviews with Joseph Naso, is set to premiere on Oxygen on September 13.