Alligator Spotted Outside Supermarket In Florida, Cops Say Was 'Hungry For Pub Sub'

Police in Florida carrying away the alligator.

The police in Florida recently picked up an alligator that was spotted walking along a sidewalk by locals, according to Fox News. The Pinellas Park Police Department shared a post on Facebook in which two police officers are seen carrying the reptile away from the spot. Lieutenant Roxanne Pohl said they received a 911 call on Thursday evening about a large alligator near 49th Street and Park Boulevard near the Publix grocery store. The police department added that the alligator was perhaps hungry for a classic "Pub Sub".

Lieutenant Pohl said the alligator was initially seen walking along the sidewalk and "at the time, followed all traffic laws". The alligator later reached the parking lot.

"We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a Pub Sub," the police department said in the Facebook post.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were informed about the reptile roaming around on the street. They not only caught the alligator, but also relocated it to a nearby body of water, said the police.

Neither the alligator nor anyone else was hurt, they added.

There have been multiple sightings of alligators in Florida. Last week, civic authorities in the city encountered a 5-foot alligator in an underground pipe while checking for leaks, cracks or defects.

The creature appeared on Lockwood Boulevard, near Riverside, when they sent a four-wheeled robotic camera into the underground pipe to look for anomalies.

Before this, several alligators have been discovered throughout the state in ponds, rivers, swamps, marshes and lakes.