US Is Home To World's Top 10 Least Congested Cities Of 2023

The United States of America is home to the top 10 cities that witnessed the least traffic congestion in 2023 across the globe. As per a report by the Amsterdam-based location technology specialist TomTom, Oklahoma City was the least congested city in the world last year.

With an average travel time of 8 minutes 40 seconds to cover the distance of 10 km, Oklahoma City has occupied the last place—387th—on the index. In addition, the average speed of 61 km/h during rush hours resulted in American commuters in Oklahoma, losing only 19 hours yearly.

Oklahoma City is followed by Knoxville, where commuters took 8 minutes 50 seconds to cover the distance of 10 km. An average speed of 60 km/h during the rush hour, resulted in the people losing 18 hours on the road yearly.

After commuters took exactly 9 minutes to cover the distance of 10 km last year, San Diego has occupied 385th place on the index. With an average speed of 54 km/h, the San Diego commuters lost 30 hours on the road yearly, which is second highest on the least congested list after Phoenix.

The commuters in both Albany and Dayton took 9 minutes 10 seconds to cover 10 km on average, losing 12 hours on the road yearly.

The average time of 9 minutes 10 seconds per 10 km was also recorded in Detroit and Syracuse. However, the two cities witnessed a vast difference in the time lost per year during the rush hour section.

While commuters in Detroit lost 17 hours on the road yearly, with the highest average speed of 63km/h during rush hour people in Syracuse lost only 11 hours.

The two cities were followed by Fresno, Jacksonville and Phoenix in 380th, 379th and 378th place on the traffic index.

For people in Fresno and Jacksonville, 9 minutes 20 seconds was the average time in 2023 to cover the distance of 10 km, while the commuters in Phoenix took extra 10 seconds to cover the same distance.

However, with an average speed of 50 km/h during rush hour, people in Phoenix lost 34 hours annually, which is the highest on the least congested city list.

The commuters in Fresno lost 22 hours yearly with an average speed of 57 km/h during the rush hours. People in Jacksonville, on the other hand, lost 24 hours annually, with an average speed of 54 km/h during rush time.