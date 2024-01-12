All US, UK Interests Have Become 'Legitimate Targets', Says Houthi Rebels

All American-British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni armed forces.

US and British interests are "legitimate targets" for Yemen's Huthis after a series of strikes overnight, the Iran-backed rebels said on Friday.

"All American-British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni armed forces in response to their direct and declared aggression against the Republic of Yemen," the Huthis' Supreme Political Council said in a statement on their official media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)