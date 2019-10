All Taxis In Dubai Now Fitted With Surveillance Cameras

Security cameras have been installed in 10,684 taxis comprising the entire taxi fleet in Dubai.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has fitted the entire fleet of Taxis running in the city with surveillance cameras to monitor the conduct of their drivers.

Camera feed would be examined if violations were detected or reported during taxi rides, which in turn would reduce complaints and remarks by service beneficiaries, Gulf News reported.

The system has sensors that automatically activate the camera once the customer steps into the vehicle.

"Security cameras have been installed in 10,684 taxis comprising the entire taxi fleet in Dubai. The move aims to ensure the compliance of taxi drivers with the ethical and professional principles of their business. It also prompts them to stick to exemplary attitudes when dealing with taxi riders," said Khaled Al Awadi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA's Public Transport Agency.

"The installation of the system started in August 2017 and continued over phases until the entire fleet of Dubai Taxi had been covered. RTA is keen on introducing state-of-the-art facilities for the comfort, security and satisfaction of clients, which ranks high on RTA''s priorities," he added.

The step also contributes to RTA's strategic goal of "People Happiness" and the Smart City initiative of Dubai government.

