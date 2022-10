K-pop boy band BTS members will serve mandatory military service, their agency said.

K-pop boy band BTS members will serve mandatory military service, starting with its oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday.

"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," their management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)