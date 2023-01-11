All Flights In US Grounded After NOTAM Failure: 5 Facts On The Advisory System

The failure of the NOTAM system has led to widespread flight delays across the US.

Here are 5 facts about the Notice to Air Missions System:

The NOTAM system is used to send out real-time alerts to pilots and flight crews. The system sends out information that concerns flight operations but were not known far enough in advance to be publicised by other means. The notifications can range from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent alerts about hazards or flight restrictions. The NOTAM system uses a unique language using special contractions to make communication more efficient. The notifications earlier used to be available on a hotline, but that was phased out with the internet.



All flights across the US have come to a standstill due to the failure of a key pilot notification system - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system. The US Federal Aviation Authority said it was "working to restore" the system.