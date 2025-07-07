All About Truth Social: How Many Subscribers It Has, Who Are Prominent Users

When Trump Media and Technology Group and T Media Tech LLC launched Truth Social in February 2022, they claimed to offer an alternative to "big tech tyranny" and to protect users' freedom of speech. And despite US President Donald Trump using it to announce the most important policy and ceasefire decisions, the platform is struggling to retain its American user base.

Truth Social's fading popularity received another blow when Trump's friend-turned-foe, Elon Musk, claimed he had never heard of the platform. His remark came hours after Trump attacked him for founding a new political party.

"What's Truth Social?" Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In another post, he added, "Never heard of it".

The Number Story

Although Truth Social refuses to make user counts public, the site has about two million active users each month and 25.5 million visits. As of February 2024, research firm Similarweb reported there are roughly 5 million active users on the microblogging platform.

Monthly users on two rival social media networks, Facebook and TikTok, are approximately 1 billion and 3 billion, during the same period.

Truth Social's biggest issue is its inability to retain users, with about 49 per cent of people not using the app for at least 61 days. A typical user spends fewer than two days a week on the platform. According to the platform's user demographics, 43 per cent of active users are women and 57 per cent are men.

The average monthly visits to the website, from May 2022 to April 2023, dropped by more than 39 per cent to little over 4 million from May 2023 to April 2024.

According to three separate data organisations, Truth Social's monthly active user counts in the US dropped sharply in the last few months of 2023, as reported by CNBC. However, the platform's traffic increased in the first quarter of 2024 when Trump Media went public.

Who All Are Using It

Besides the US President, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Trump-owned microblogging platform back in 2019. PM Modi said he was "delighted" to be on the platform in his first post from March, which included a picture of him with Trump taken in Houston, Texas, during his 2019 US tour, BBC reported.

Other prominent personalities on the social media platform include Donald Trump Jr, Dan Bongino, Sean Hannity, Eric Trump, Dinesh D'Souza, Devin Nunes, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, among others.

Republicans make up a large portion of the user base on the politically charged social media site. Democratic voters are quite unlikely to use the platform on a regular basis, let alone give it a try, reports say.