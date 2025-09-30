All About Tomahawk Missiles Ukraine Wants To Use In Strikes On Russia

Russia said on Monday that its military was analysing whether the United States would supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia, a step that Russian officials say could trigger a steep escalation.

Supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could significantly expand its strike capabilities, enabling it to hit targets deep inside Russian territory, including military bases, logistics hubs, airfields and command centers that are currently beyond reach.

What Makes Tomahawk Missiles So Powerful?

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is a long-range cruise missile typically launched from sea to attack targets in deep-strike missions. The precision-guided Tomahawk cruise missile can strike targets from 1,000 miles (1,600 km) away, even in heavily defended airspace. The missile measures 20 feet (6.1 meters) long with an 8.5-foot wingspan and weighs about 3,330 pounds (1,510 kg).

Cost And Production Of Tomahawk Missiles

RTX's Raytheon unit makes the non-nuclear Tomahawk missile which can be launched from land or sea. According to Pentagon budget data, the U.S. plans to buy 57 missiles in 2026. They have an average cost of $1.3 million. There is also an ongoing effort to spend millions to modify and upgrade the weapons including the guidance systems.

Recent Combat Usage In The Middle East

US and allied militaries have flight tested the GPS-enabled Tomahawk and used it in an operational environment including when the U.S. and U.K. Navies launched Tomahawk missiles at Houthi rebel sites in Yemen.

How Tomahawks Differ From Ukraine's Current Missiles

Ukraine currently has several domestically made and Western-supplied long-range missiles:

Flamingo - Ukrainian company Fire Point recently developed the Flamingo missile, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has described as his country's most successful weapon. It has a range of over 1,000 miles and Ukraine reported its first use in August 2025.

Neptune - Ukraine developed the Neptune anti-ship missile and unveiled it in 2015. Subsequent versions have a range of just over 600 miles.

Harpoon - Made by Boeing in the U.S., the Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile that uses active radar homing and flies just above the water to evade defense. It can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft or coastal batteries and has a range of 75 nautical miles.

ATACMS - Made by Lockheed Martin Corp in the U.S., the Army Tactical Missile System has a maximum range of up to 190 miles depending on the model. It is a solid-fuelled, medium-range tactical ground-to-ground ballistic missile, about 4 metres long. ATACMS can be launched from the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) or the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

Storm Shadow Missiles - Made by Europe's MBDA, these cruise missiles have a range of 155 miles with a conventional warhead of 990 pounds.

