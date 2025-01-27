All About Gustavo Petro, Colombian President Who Slammed Trump, Then Backed Down

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has found himself at the centre of a diplomatic dispute with the US after he refused to allow deported nationals into Colombia.



In retaliation, US President Donald Trump ordered sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia on Sunday. The 78-year-old imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Colombian products, which was set to rise to 50 per cent within a week due to the country's refusal to accept deportation flights. Faced with this pressure, President Petro reversed his decision and agreed to allow the deportees from the US scheduled to arrive on Sunday morning.

Who is Colombian President Gustavo Petro?