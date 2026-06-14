All 12 On Board Killed As Plane Crashes In US State Of Missouri

Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash on Sunday in Butler, Missouri, the state highway patrol posted on social media.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport.

"At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished," the agency wrote in a post on X.

Butler is about 60 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.

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