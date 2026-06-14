All 12 On Board Killed As Plane Crashes In US State Of Missouri

12 dead in Missouri plane crash
- All 12 people on board died in a plane crash in Missouri
- The cause of the crash is currently under investigation
- Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site immediately
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Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash on Sunday in Butler, Missouri, the state highway patrol posted on social media.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport.
"At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished," the agency wrote in a post on X.
Butler is about 60 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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