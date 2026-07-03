Alibaba To Ban Claude Code For Employees Amid Security Concerns

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment
BEIJING:
Alibaba will ban employees from using Claude Code in workspace environments from July 10 due to alleged security risks involving embedded backdoors, a source familiar with the matter said.
Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The move was previously reported by Chinese financial news outlet Yicai.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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