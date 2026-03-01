"I Know Exactly Who...": What Trump Said On Khamenei's Successor

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he knows "exactly who" can lead Iran following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US and Israeli strikes.

Asked by CBS News who he thinks is taking decisions after Khamenei's death, Trump responded, "I know exactly who, but I can't tell you."

He was also asked whether there was someone in Iran he would like to see lead the country, to which he said, "Yes, I think so. There are some good candidates."

Asked about who will replace Khamenei, who ruled Iran since 1989, Trump said, "I don't know, but at some point they'll be calling me to ask who I'd like."

"I'm only being a little sarcastic when I say that," he added.

Khamenei was never publicly recorded as having named a successor, and it's not clear who might replace him.

Khamenei Killed In US, Israel Strikes

Ali Khamenei, 86, was killed on Saturday, Iran's state media confirmed, after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iranian targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Khamenei's compound in Tehran had been destroyed.

Iranian media had said Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law were also killed.

The Israeli army said that Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Khamenei, and the head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Pakpour, were also killed in the strikes.

Israel's military said about 200 fighter jets had completed the largest flying mission in its history, hitting 500 targets throughout Iran.

Iran called the strikes unprovoked and illegal and fired missiles at Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states that host US bases.

Donald Trump On Khamenei's Death

Donald Trump called Ali Khamenei "one of the most evil people in history".

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," he posted on Truth Social.

"There was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," he said.

Trump said this is the "single greatest chance" for the Iranian people to "take back" their country.

He said the "heavy and pinpoint bombing" will continue "uninterrupted" throughout the week. "Or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD," he said.

In a video message on social media shortly after the strikes, Trump HAD said the aim of the military campaign, which the US named Operation Epic Fury, was "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime".