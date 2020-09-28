'Very Grateful' To Angela Merkel For Visiting Me At Hospital: Kremlin Critic

Alexei Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight last month and was treated in a Siberian hospital.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him while he was recovering in a Berlin hospital after being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

"I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me at the hospital," the anti-corruption campaigner wrote on Twitter following reports of the meeting in German media, describing the visit as a private conversation that included his family.

