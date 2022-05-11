Al Jazeera Reporter, In Press Vest, Was Shot 'In The Face': Qatar Minister

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh. (File)

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot "in the face" while wearing a press vest, Qatar's assistant foreign minister Lolwah Al Khater said Wednesday, condemning "state sponsored Israeli terrorism".

Israeli troops killed Abu Aqleh "by shooting her in the face" while she was "wearing the press vest and a helmet," Al Khater wrote on Twitter, adding that "this state sponsored Israeli terrorism must STOP, unconditional support to Israel must end".

