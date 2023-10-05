In Political Debut, Akshata Murty Gives Insights On Best Friend Rishi Sunak

Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak have been married for 14 years now.

The viral political debut speech of Indian-origin UK first lady Akshata Murty gave us some insights of what her relationship is like with her husband Rishi Sunak.

Ms Murty in her surprise speech on Wednesday stepped out to introduce "best friend" Rishi Sunak for his maiden speech as UK Prime Minister to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Here are some of the quotes from her speech:

We are best friends, one team

"Rishi and I are each other's best friends; we are one team and I could not imagine being anywhere else than here today to show my support to him and to the party".

Struck by two things about him

"Rishi and I met when we were 24 when we were both studying abroad in America. Right from the very beginning, I was struck by two things about him... his deep love for his home, the United Kingdom, and his sincere desire to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to have the opportunities he was lucky enough to have had. It completely energised him. Being with Rishi was the easiest decision of my life".

During tough times

"Sometimes when the going gets tough, I remind Rishi that he's fighting for his values. That he's fighting for this party's values, knowing that it's a hard road ahead. That success is hard one".

His incredible zest for life

"He has an incredible zest for life. What drew me to him most was his strength of character, his honesty, his integrity, with a firm understanding of right from wrong. It's what I'm still drawn to, even today, after 14 years of being married."

A proud wife

"Rishi, you know this, you know that doing the right thing for the long term even when it is hard is the right thing to do. I hope you also know how proud you make our girls and me every single day".

