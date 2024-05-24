Akshata Murty Shares 'I'm With You' Message For Husband Rishi Sunak As UK Poll Dates Announced

Akshata Murty posted this photo with husband Rishi Sunak.

Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has posted a message of support for him ahead of the July 4 general elections. Murty shared a post on Instagram with two photos of her husband and the message, "I'm with you, every step of the way." The election comes at a time when Sunak's Tories are struggling to retain power after 14 largely chaotic years in charge. Sunak is the party's fifth prime minister since it ousted Labour in 2010 and was selected by Tory MPs in October 2022 after Liz Truss's disastrous 49-day tenure.

Murty's message for her husband struck a chord with social media users, who offered their support to him.

"The best Prime Minister. Your husband has done a fabulous job and we are proud of him. Hope I get a chance to meet him someday to let him know he has done an outstanding job," said one Instagram user.

'Undoubtedly, your husband Rishi is the best PM the country has ever had. His multifarious skills of diplomacy, prudence, financial management, international relations and innovation are unmatched. The UK has never ever seen a more iconic, highly respected and competent PM than your husband, Rishi. I wish him every success and happiness in his and your family's future," said another.

"I'll always vote for the best party that you are leading. I wish you all the best for the upcoming elections," said a third user.

Many outlets in the UK were virtually unanimous in describing his decision to hold a vote six months before he has to as a "gamble".

But Sunak attended a number of radio and television interviews on Thursday during campaigning, and insisted insist he was right to call the vote.