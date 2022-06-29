Airline Reveals World-First Bunk Beds For Economy Class On Long-Haul Flights

There will be two rows each containing three beds, said Air New Zealand.

Economy seats on long-haul flights aren't known for their comfort. But Air New Zealand plans to change that soon. It is testing the "Skynest" concept, which features six full-length sleeping pods, according to CNN. They will give passengers the option to stretch out for some sleep on actual beds, the outlet further said.

These sleeping pods will be part of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, due to enter into service in 2024. They will be offered on ultra long-haul 17-hour flights and will be a world first, UK-based Express said in a report.

The outlet further said that passengers will be allowed to book a four-hour slot in a bunk bed.

The airline has posted photos of the "Skynest" sleeping pods on its official Twitter handle.

What will these sleeping pods offer?

According to CNN Travel, there will be two rows each containing three beds, which will be located between Premium Economy and Economy class cabins.

These beds will include a full-size pillow, bedding, ear plugs, a reading light, USB port and a ventilation outlet, according to CNN.

"A typical sleep cycle is around 90 minutes, so a four-hour session gives the opportunity for customers to wind down, fall asleep and wake up," it quoted an airline spokesperson as saying.

The airline will remove five economy seats to make space for six "Skynest" sleep pods.

Standing seats in the aircraft

Airlines aviation interior companies keep announcing innovative new seating concepts. A few years ago, Italian aviation interior company Aviointeriors showcased standing seats called SkyRider.

They were meant to cater to low-cost airlines like Ryanair. The company said it will allow "ultra-high density in the aircraft cabin".