Air India Express Plane To Kerala Hit Lights, Sustained Heavy Damage In Oman

An Air India Express Boeing 737-800 aircraft veered off the runway at Muscat Airport during an attempted takeoff on the night of May 15.

The aircraft was operating a flight from Muscat to Kerala's Kannur. The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 pm local time as the plane entered runway 26L from taxiway E7. While accelerating for takeoff, the aircraft collided with runway edge lights. Several lights were knocked out, and the nose gear was damaged.

The pilots heard a loud noise in the cockpit and immediately aborted the takeoff. The aircraft sustained multiple forms of damage, including a hydraulic leak and a flat tyre. Both engines were severely damaged after foreign objects entered them. Passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft while it was still on the runway and taken back to the terminal. The plane remained parked at Muscat Airport for several days following the incident.

The following day, Air India Express operated a replacement Boeing 737-800 flight carrying the affected passengers to Kannur. That flight departed more than 13 hours later than originally scheduled.

Oman's Air Accidents Investigation Sector has classified the event as an accident and has opened a formal investigation. The airline said it is fully cooperating with the Oman Transport Safety Bureau.

An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed the incident and issued the following statement: "We are actively engaging with the Oman Transport Safety Bureau in investigating the incident involving our aircraft on 15 May at Muscat Airport. Further updates may be issued when appropriate by the relevant authorities. We provided an alternative aircraft and accommodation where required to all impacted guests to facilitate their journeys to Kannur."