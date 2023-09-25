Air France-KLM To Place 'Massive Order' Of Airbus A350s

Air France-KLM said that it was going to place a "major order" for Airbus A350s. (Representational)

Air France-KLM announced Monday that it was going to place a "major order" for 50 long-haul Airbus A350s, as part of its effort to introduce more fuel-efficient planes.

The Dutch-French group said the planes, which represent an order of more than $16 billion (15.1 billion euros) at the given listed price without counting any discounts applied, will be delivered between 2026 and 2030.

The order is also accompanied by acquisition rights for 40 additional aircraft.

The statement said the order was "an evolutionary order, providing the group with flexibility to allocate aircraft within its portfolio of airlines, according to market dynamics and local regulatory conditions."

Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith said the order was "a major step in the renewal of the group's fleet."

He said the Airbus 350 "is a quieter, more fuel efficient and more cost-effective aircraft compared to previous generations" that would be "instrumental in helping the group reach our ambitious sustainability targets".

The order aims to replace 33 older generation Boeing 777-200s and A330s from the two airlines.

