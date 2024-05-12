AI Users Doubled In 6 Months, Over 83% Felt More Creative, Says Study

The number of people using AI has nearly doubled in the last 6 months and around 75 per cent of global knowledge workers are using AI at workplaces, according to "2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report" by Microsoft and LinkedIn.

The report highlights the increasing reliance on personal AI tools by employees, who are grappling with the overwhelming pace and volume of work.

However, while leaders recognize the importance of AI for business, many feel their organizations lack a clear strategy to effectively leverage AI to drive bottom-line results.

The pressure to demonstrate immediate return on investment is also causing some leaders to hesitate, despite the inevitability of AI integration.

The survey in the report highlights that 90 per cent of AI users stated it helped them save time, 85 per cent were able to focus on their most crucial tasks, 84 per cent of AI users felt more creative, and 83 percent enjoyed their work more after using the AI.

In terms of the company leaders around 79 per cent agree that AI adoption is necessary for competitiveness, 59 per cent express concerns about quantifying its productivity gains.

Interestingly, AI users are no longer limited to younger generations or tech enthusiasts, with employees across all age groups embracing AI tools. The survey of the workforce in knowledge-based work indicates that Gen Z (age group- 18-28) leads with 85 per cent usage, followed by Millennials (age group 29-43) at 78 per cent, and Gen X (age group 44-57) at 76 per cent.

The survey shows that even older people have adopted AI and using the tool according to their requirements.

Despite concerns about AI and job displacement, the report offers a nuanced perspective. While 45 per cent of employees worry about AI replacing their jobs, an almost equal share (46 per cent) are considering quitting jobs as they are getting better opportunities.

Additionally, LinkedIn studies in the US indicate a 14 per cent increase in job applications per role since last fall, with 85 per cent of professionals contemplating a job change this year.

Employers and company leaders are also increasingly recognizing the importance of AI skills, with 66 per cent in the survey stating that they would not hire someone lacking these skills.

Furthermore, 71 per cent express a preference for hiring less experienced candidates with AI skills over more experienced ones without them. Additionally, 77 per cent believe that AI will enable early-career talent to take on greater responsibilities.

In the end, the report points out that AI is helping people be more creative and productive, and giving job seekers an edge. Over time, it will change every aspect of work, and companies that face the challenge head-on will surge ahead.

