AI To Create More Jobs Than It Eliminates By 2027: Report

Artificial intelligence is expected to transform the global workforce in the coming years as by 2027 AI will create more jobs than it eliminates, a new report said on Monday.

The data compiled by Gartner suggests that the impact will be more positive than many fear -- marking a shift from concerns about job losses to a focus on workforce transformation.

The insights were shared at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025, taking place in Kochi, where analysts addressed over 1,100 CIOs and IT leaders.

Gartner said that while AI will automate many low-complexity tasks, it will also open doors to new roles and entirely new skill sets.

The report stressed that the real challenge is not just AI readiness but human readiness -- ensuring employees have the ability and mindset to work effectively with AI.

Gartner's July 2025 survey of more than 700 CIOs showed that by 2030, IT work will be deeply integrated with AI.

CIOs expect that no IT task will be done entirely by humans, 75 per cent will involve humans working with AI, and 25 per cent will be handled by AI alone.

Analysts noted that few organisations are currently preparing their workforce for this shift.

Arun Chandrasekaran, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, said companies should begin reshaping their workforces now.

He explained that instead of job cuts, organisations should limit new hiring in routine roles and shift existing talent toward emerging, revenue-generating areas powered by AI.

This approach, he said, will help companies boost productivity while building teams capable of capturing long-term value.

Gartner analysts also highlighted that the types of skills needed in the AI era will change significantly. Tasks such as summarising information, searching for content and translating text will become less important as AI takes over these functions.

However, AI will make other abilities more essential -- including critical thinking, communication, problem-solving and the ability to guide AI systems. Gartner warned that over-reliance on AI could lead to skill loss, so workers will need regular testing and upskilling.

The report also emphasised the need for organisations to evaluate AI readiness across three areas: costs, technical capabilities and vendors.

A May 2025 survey showed that 74 per cent of CIOs are either breaking even or losing money on their AI investments, mainly due to overlooked expenses such as training and change management. Gartner advised companies to carefully assess which costs they are willing to support.

