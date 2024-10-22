"AI Is Inevitable, Will Bring In New Kinds Of Jobs": Amitabh Kant At NDTV World Summit

The advance of AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is inevitable, and will bring in "new kinds of jobs", Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, said Tuesday night at the NDTV World Summit.

AI, Mr Kant also said, must be used to create a "better society (and) improve human development in place of creating LLMs", referring to Large Language Models, which are a type of machine learning that can carry out natural language processing, or NLP, tasks.