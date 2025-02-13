Ahead Of PM Modi-Trump Meet, India's Steps To Strengthen Ties

India has been very flexible ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House. As the world's largest democracy, India is looking to strengthen its ties with the US, particularly in areas like trade, defence, and energy. Mr Modi and Mr Trump have a personal rapport that goes back years, and their similar worldviews have created a strong foundation for their relationship.

Per NBC's report, Milan Vaishnav, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, says that Mr Trump operates on "vibes" rather than a sophisticated framework. Vaishnav notes that India has made sure to create a positive atmosphere, which could help in negotiations. Mr Modi's visit to the White House is significant, as he is only the fourth foreign leader to meet with Mr Trump since his inauguration.

However, there are potential areas of conflict, particularly on issues like tariffs and immigration. India has a growing trade surplus with the US and is the largest source of undocumented immigrants outside Latin America. To address these concerns, Mr Modi has already made some concessions, including cutting taxes on US products and accepting a planeload of Indian deportees.

Mr Trump's affinity for India and Mr Modi is well-documented, and their close relationship could help navigate potential areas of conflict. As Chietigj Bajpaee, a senior research fellow at Chatham House, notes, "Mr Trump and Mr Modi are like-minded leaders given their common worldviews." Their shared perceptions of China and radical Islam as existential threats, as well as their economic nationalism, could create a strong foundation for cooperation.

In terms of specific areas of cooperation, Mr Modi is looking to make deals with the US on defence equipment and energy. India may agree to buy more US defence equipment, and there is a possibility of Mr Modi buying more US liquefied natural gas and crude oil with Mr Trump. Additionally, Mr Modi met with Vice President JD Vance to discuss potential Indian investment in US nuclear technology.

However, immigration remains a potential point of friction. India is the third-largest source of undocumented migrants in the US, and Mr Modi is expected to push for the expansion of H-1B visas, which bring skilled foreign workers to the US tech sector. The issue has already caused a rift between Trump advisers, with some advocating for a more restrictive approach to immigration and others pushing for a more open approach.

Overall, Mr Modi's visit to the White House is a significant opportunity for India to strengthen its ties with the US. While there are potential areas of conflict, the close relationship between Mr Modi and Mr Trump could help navigate these issues and create a strong foundation for cooperation. As Vaishnav notes, "One of the objectives of trying to build goodwill with the Trump administration on illegal immigration is to try to give India space on legal migration and labour mobility".

