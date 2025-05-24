After Trump's Ban, Hong Kong University Announces "Unconditional Offers" For Harvard Foreign Students

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. HKUST aims to assist students with expedited admissions and support. The Chinese government criticized the US for limiting foreign student enrollment Harvard calls the US government's actions unlawful and plans to sue.

Amid the US government's crackdown on elite colleges, a university in Hong Kong has promised "unconditional offers" for international students at Harvard University. According to Newsweek, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) said it would help "ensure a smooth transition" for students unable to enrol for the next school year. The university will prioritise expedited admissions, credit transfers, and provide support, including visa assistance and housing, to students, HKUST said.

"Diversity fuels creativity and progress. We are prepared to welcome Harvard students into our community, offering them the resources and vibrant environment needed to thrive in their fields," said Guo Yike, the provost at HKUST, as per Newsweek.

HKUST's offer comes after the Chinese government criticised the US government for stopping the enrollment of foreign students and student exchange programmes at Harvard University. More than 1,000 Chinese students currently attend the Ivy League school, the outlet reported.

Announcing the move on Thursday, the US Department of Homeland Security said that Harvard had created an unsafe campus environment by allowing "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" to harass and assault Jewish students on campus and accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party, saying it hosted and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as last year.

Harvard University, on the other hand, called the US Government's move to ban foreign students "unlawful". In a statement, Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said, "We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University - and this nation - immeasurably." Harvard is also suing the Trump administration against its decision to revoke its eligibility to enrol international students. "As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars," the university said.

Also Read | Harvard University Accused Of China, Iran 'Links', Probed By US House Panel

Meanwhile, critics have warned that the US government's move could deter top talent from abroad from coming to the US to study. So, HKUST's offer indicates that an increasing number of international students could choose top institutions in China, Hong Kong and other places instead.

Notably, HKUST is ranked sixty-sixth best in the world in the Times Higher Education's college rankings 2025. Harvard placed third.