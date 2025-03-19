After Putin, Now Ukraine's Zelensky To Speak To Trump Amid Ceasefire Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would speak to President Donald Trump later on Wednesday and that the United States should monitor any potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia focusing on energy facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily but declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire that President Donald Trump hoped would be the first step toward a permanent peace deal.

Moscow and Kyiv accused each other on Wednesday of launching air attacks that damaged infrastructure just hours after their leaders agreed to a limited ceasefire to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.

Zelensky, in a joint briefing in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, said Putin's words were not enough and that Ukraine would provide a list of energy facilities it hopes the US and allies would help monitor.

"I really want there to be control. But I believe that the main agent of this control should be the United States of America," he said, adding that Kyiv would be ready to commit to a ceasefire.

"If the Russians will not strike our facilities, then we will definitely not strike theirs."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kyiv's air force said it destroyed 72 of 145 drones launched by Russia overnight, while Russia's defence ministry said its units downed 57 Ukrainian drones.

