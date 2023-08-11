After Rebranding To X, Elon Musk To Auction Twitter Headquater Items

The minimum offer for each product is $25.

Billionaire Elon Musk is set to auction the items in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters less than a month after surprising the tech world by announcing the company's rebranding, as per a report in The Guardian. The auction is expected to feature a range of objects, from office decor to vintage signs, all of which provide a nostalgic look at the company's past. The minimum offer for each product is $25 and the bidding will begin on September 12 and conclude on September 14.

A wooden Twitter bird table, oversized bird cages, paintings and vintage signage from around Twitter's offices in California are among the 584 products placed for sale, as per The Guardian report. Oil paintings of Ellen De Geners's selfie at 2014 Oscars and former US President Barack Obama's picture after winning another term in 2012, both of which went viral on the social media platform, are also included in the sale, which is titled 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!'

Additionally, the iconic bird logo, which is still installed at headquarters is also up for sale. The product description on auction house Heritage Global Partners mentions, "Large Twitter Bird Logo Fascia Sign located on 10th St.- Bird is still mounted on side of the building, Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits." The auction's offerings also include bird paintings, keyboards, refrigerators, and lockers.

However, this is not the first time that Mr Musk is selling off items from the company's headquarters. In January, the company held a 27-hour online auction, which was also organised by Heritage Global Partners.

The 631 lots of "surplus corporate office assets" at that auction ranged from the mundane - industrial-scale kitchenware and typical office furniture like whiteboards and desks - to less typical fare for office auctions, such as quirky signage and more than 100 boxes of KN95 masks. A range of designer chairs, coffee machines, iMacs and stationary bike stations capable of charging appliances were also sold in the auction. Interestingly, a Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 at the auction.

Though the move was seen as a means to help the company's bad financial situation, the organisers said that the sale was not intended to shore up Twitter's finances. A representative of Heritage Global Partners told Fortune magazine that the "auction has nothing to do with their financial position."

