After Google's 'Blood In The Streets' Warning, Apple Lays Off Employees

After Google's "blood in the streets" warning to its staff, Apple Inc. has now laid off many of its employees in an attempt to restrict its hiring and spending, a report said.

According to Bloomberg, Apple sacked about 100 contract-based recruiters who were responsible for hiring new employees for the world's most valuable company.

The workers whose contracts were terminated were informed they would receive payment and medical benefits for two weeks. Recruiters who are full-time employees were retained, the report said.

Apple told the sacked workers that the cuts were made due to the company's current financial needs. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had said last month that Apple would be "deliberate" in its spending.

"We believe in investing through the downturn," Tim Cook had said, as quoted by Bloomberg. "And so we'll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment."

Earlier, tech giant Google put its employees on notice, warning them of layoffs if results do not pick up.

Google will have an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general" and that if next quarter results "don't look up, there will be blood on the streets," employees who work in the Google Cloud sales department said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said earlier this month that he is not satisfied with the work output of many employees. According to Mr Pichai, productivity at Google is below where it should be.