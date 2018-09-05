After Trump's Tirade At Google, US Announces Probe Against Tech Firms

Donald Trump has accused big technology firms of suppressing conservative voices. (File)

The US Justice Department said Wednesday it would probe social media giants over concerns over competition and "stifling the free exchange of ideas."

The announcement comes days after President Donald Trump accused big technology firms of censoring and suppressing conservative voices, allegations strongly denied by the companies.

A Justice Department statement said Attorney General Jeff Sessions "has convened a meeting with a number of state attorneys general this month to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms."